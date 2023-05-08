Green Bay man arrested on 7th OWI charge in Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Green Bay man is awaiting a court appearance after his arrest on Saturday afternoon on his 7th OWI charge.
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle fail to stop at a light and driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 54 in Black River Falls. When the trooper pulled over the driver, Palmer Randall Hall, 42, the trooper saw signs of impaired behavior.
Hall admitted that he had smoked marijuana four hours before he was stopped. A statement from the WSP said that Hall didn't pass field sobriety tests and was arrested around 1:27 p.m.
Besides six previous OWI arrests, Hall was wanted on multiple warrants by authorities according to the WSP.
Hall is in the Jackson County Jail awaiting a court appearance.