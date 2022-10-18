Green Bay Packers inspire Cadets from the Challenge Academy

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WXOW)- Tuesday afternoon staff and seven players of the Green Bay Packers visited Fort McCoy.
The Packer players met with Cadets from the Challenge Academy Class 49 and spoke about life experiences, in hopes to motivate and inspire.
The players that attended were: Aaron Jones, Rasheed Walker, Jonathan Ford, Sean Rhyan, Kingsley Enagbare, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.
"I love giving back to kids and being a resource for them," Jones said. "It opens up our eyes as well as it brings us back to life and I'm appreciative of it."
The Cadets had a Q&A session along with a meet and greet in which each Cadet received each player's autograph.
The athletes also met with pilots of the National Guard. And received a challenge coin from the Challenge Academy Director.