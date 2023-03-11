Green galore as St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolls through downtown

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Piles of snow along the curbs of downtown La Crosse were not enough to keep people from making their way to take in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The annual event, put on by the Shamrock Club of the La Crosse Area, took off from Second and State streets at noon Saturday and rolled through the downtown shopping district.
Along with celebrating Irish culture, the parade encouraged donations to the Hunger Task Force.
Bands, Irish dancers, groups on foot and on floats, all decked out in green, spread Irish cheer along the way.
Ann Nolan, 2023 Irish Rose for the Shamrock Club, said it didn’t feel like spring was on the way, but the parade is always an indication of warmer days to come.
“It’s kind of the kick off to the parade season,” Nolan said. “Everybody’s getting out and enjoying themselves after a long winter. I mean even with the snow we just got and we’re going to get. It’s just a nice way to just start thinking about spring.”
The skies were overcast and temperatures were in the 30s throughout the parade, but many of the parade entrants were in shirtsleeves, obviously having too much fun to feel cold, said 2023 Irish Man of the Year, Pari Sexauer.
The Irish Rose and Irish Man of the Year presided over the parade, carried by an open horse-drawn carriage.
The parade is the first official function of the couple who both said they have been kept busy in just their first year as the faces of the Shamrock Club.
“It has been very busy. Very busy,” Sexauer said. “There has been a lot of stuff going on. We had the dinner last week and then we’re doing all these TV interviews and radio spots. We have the parade today and then on St. Patrick’s Day we have something going on as we’re going to schools and nursing homes in the area meeting people.”
After the parade, the celebration continued at the Freight House where they were serving up the traditional Irish meal of corned beef and cabbage and plenty of Irish cheer.
The celebration carries extra significance as the Shamrock Club celebrates its 50th year.
Nolan said they even have a special toast for the year ahead.
“Our toast is, ‘Health to the men and may the women live forever.’ Slainte,” Nolan said.