Green Island ice ready for Elite Hockey League

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - High level hockey hits the ice at Green Island this weekend.
The Milwaukee Junior Admirals and the Sioux Falls Power of the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League bring several teams to the area on Saturday and Sunday.
Taking the ice are their 18 and under, 16 and under, and 15 only teams.
"These are high school age students they travel around the county and they go to Minneapolis and Chicago and south and north and all over the place. They're basically just really good hockey players," said Sam Gustafson, the rink manager and organizer of the weekend matches.
The puck drops at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Sunday's games begin at 8 a.m.
Admission to Green Island to watch the games is free both days.