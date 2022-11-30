 Skip to main content
Grey Area Productions to host "The Long Christmas Dinner" at the Pump House

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A local theater group is offering a look at a family Christmas tradition spanning 90 years in about an hour.

Grey Area Productions' presentation of Thornton Wilder's "The Long Christmas Dinner" shows how, while some things change, others hold true over the course of generations.

The play is just one part of a holiday extravaganza at the Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse.

"We have a cast of 12 portraying all of the Bayard family, local actors, those joining us from Viroqua, a wide variety of cast," Grey Area Productions Co-founder Luke Erickson said. 

The festivities start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays for the next two weeks and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. 

You can find more information and buy tickets here.

