Groundbreaking ceremony for Bangor Elementary addition

  Updated
  • 0

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- The community, staff, and students gathered Tuesday in celebration of new additions to the Bangor Elementary School and much needed improvements. 

The groundbreaking ceremony kicked off construction at the elementary school. 

Bangor Elementary School Groundbreaking1.jpg

Construction will include remodeling the 1967 portion of the building, additional parking and a 10-classroom addition serving grades 2-5.

Many said these upgrades are needed to continue providing quality education for their students. 

Bangor Elementary School Groundbreaking3.jpg

"We're really excited for our students," Bangor School Board President Julie Meyers said. "It's all about the learning environment that we can create for them to be the best learners and give our staff, our teachers and our support staff the tools so they can provide the best educational opportunities for our students."

The project was approved by the community last fall in a $24 million capital referendum

The Bangor School District Administrator David Brokopp said the community support means everything. 

"Bangor pride runs deep," Brokopp said. "The support of our schools - we see it all of the time whether its supporting our athletics, or our students heading to National History Day in Washington D.C. Our community steps up for our students and that's an incredible thing in a small community."

Bangor Elementary School Groundbreaking4.jpg

Construction is set to start in August, with the 10-room addition completed by next March. The district has an extended summer break planned in 2024 with the hope is the project will be finished by that September. 

