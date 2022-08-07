Group tending to Onalaska's flower baskets

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Centering Onalaska is a beautification group that helps keep the city's flower baskets looking healthy.
A total of 56 baskets are around town, with 48 on Main Street. Jan Brock serves as the Vice President of Centering Onalaska and says they hope the city will continue to invest in the baskets going forward.
"Our small group can't continue to do this forever," Brock said. "We're simply aging out and we're simply running out of money. We can't go asking the community each year for $4,000 to purchase the flower baskets and another $4-5,000 to water the flower baskets. Going forward, we had to think of some way we could help the community continue a project that we started over 20 years ago."
The baskets are hung by the city in March and are there until October to make way for seasonal holiday decorations. Centering Onalaska hooks up a hose that waters and fertilizes the plants every day. The only times they go without it is if one inch of precipitation is accumulated.