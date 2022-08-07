 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,
Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- After the rain the fell Saturday night, the storage capacity
of the ground has been reduced. With more rain expected to
fall tonight, some of which could be heavy, the potential for
flash flooding to occur still exists. An additional 1 to 3
inches of rain, with locally higher totals, will be possible
tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Group tending to Onalaska's flower baskets

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Centering Onalaska is a beautification group that helps keep the city's flower baskets looking healthy.

A total of 56 baskets are around town, with 48 on Main Street. Jan Brock serves as the Vice President of Centering Onalaska and says they hope the city will continue to invest in the baskets going forward.

"Our small group can't continue to do this forever," Brock said. "We're simply aging out and we're simply running out of money. We can't go asking the community each year for $4,000 to purchase the flower baskets and another $4-5,000 to water the flower baskets. Going forward, we had to think of some way we could help the community continue a project that we started over 20 years ago."

The baskets are hung by the city in March and are there until October to make way for seasonal holiday decorations. Centering Onalaska hooks up a hose that waters and fertilizes the plants every day. The only times they go without it is if one inch of precipitation is accumulated.

