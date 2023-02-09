Group to buy Harry J. Olson Senior Center for $1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After years of discussions, a dispute between the city and a popular senior facility appears to be almost over.
The Harry J. Olson Senior Center Group has reached an agreement with the City of La Crosse to acquire the building for $1. The deal has yet to be finalized but is expected soon according to the facility's Executive Director Erin Goggin.
There has been much debate on what to do with the city. The thought of selling for a single dollar was first recommended by the Board of Public Works in 2016. Goggin says one thing lead to it taking so long to get the deal done.
"Miscommunication no doubt was the biggest hurdle," Goggin said. "Then there was some covenants and restrictions that some thought were unfair. Then on the other side, there were things that they thought that we had said but never said."
Goggin added that seven years from now, she expects the facility to be thriving. Her group consists of five board members who are responsible for maintenance. Goggin said they have already raised funds for a new roof.
She said the only condition of the agreement she's aware of is to make sure the facility doesn't become a blight in the neighborhood.