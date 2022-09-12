Group urges Mayor Reynolds to veto conversion therapy ordinance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse group opposed to the city's recently passed conversion therapy ban is pushing Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto the ordinance. It doesn't appear that will happen though.
According to the group, the mayor has until 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 13 to veto the ordinance before it would go into effect.
On September 8, La Crosse's Common Council passed a re-worded version of the ordinance that would ban conversion therapy in the city by licensed professionals working with minors. Adults would still be able to out treatment with families, teachers and religious officials being allowed to have free discussions with children on the topic.
Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change someone's sexual orientation through spiritual or psychological methods to align with heterosexual tendencies.
In a letter sent to the mayor dated September 8, the Save Your Rights Coalition reminded him that a law firm they're affiliated with, WILL or the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, threatened a lawsuit if the ban, which they see as unconstitutional, was approved by the city council.