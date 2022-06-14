Group wants mayor to veto conversion therapy ordinance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group led by two former city council members is asking Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto a measure that would ban conversion therapy in La Crosse.
The measure passed 6-4 by the city council last week.
Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change an individual's sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual, or their gender identity from transgender using psychological or spiritual interventions. The ordinance would apply only to minors.
The group opposed to the ban is comprised to former council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker, local churches, citizens, and other organizations according to a release from the group.
If not vetoed by the mayor, they say the ordinance "would outlaw La Crosse parents and legal guardians from choosing how to counsel their own children in personal private matters regarding sexuality" according to the release.
In a letter dated Monday to the mayor, it ask him to veto the ordinance on constitutional grounds including freedom of religion, free speech, and free assembly.
Of the ordinance, it says, in part, "It essentially targets persons for their ideology and personal beliefs, and would certainly be challenged in court at the expense of La Crosse taxpayers."
There is a rally planned for 2:30 p.m. at City Hall to urge the mayor to veto the ordinance.
If he doesn't veto the measure by 5 p.m., it would become an ordinance according to the group.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.