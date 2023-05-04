 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

GROW annual plant sale ready to go

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The annual GROW plant sale is set for Friday and Saturday at the Western Technical College greenhouse facility.

Available for purchase are a wide collection of vegetable and flower plants as well as a limited number of house plants.

The event is a big fundraiser for the GROW organization. Profits from the sale will go directly to garden based educational programming.

grow one

A wide variety of vegetable and flower plants will be available at the sale.

"All of the plants in our sale have been grown by our operations manager and our interns," said GROW Director Bonnie Martin. "It's a labor of love because we all value the work we're doing and we know that we've got a really supportive community."

The available plants range from simple tomato and pepper plants to kale and catnip. Staff will be on hand to help with any questions people might have about growing tips and advice.

GROW currently provides garden education at nine area schools along with greenhouse and farm experiences and other garden based events. 

The sale runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, if supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the greenhouse at 624 Vine Street in La Crosse. 

