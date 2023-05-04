GROW annual plant sale ready to go

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The annual GROW plant sale is set for Friday and Saturday at the Western Technical College greenhouse facility.
Available for purchase are a wide collection of vegetable and flower plants as well as a limited number of house plants.
The event is a big fundraiser for the GROW organization. Profits from the sale will go directly to garden based educational programming.
"All of the plants in our sale have been grown by our operations manager and our interns," said GROW Director Bonnie Martin. "It's a labor of love because we all value the work we're doing and we know that we've got a really supportive community."
The available plants range from simple tomato and pepper plants to kale and catnip. Staff will be on hand to help with any questions people might have about growing tips and advice.
GROW currently provides garden education at nine area schools along with greenhouse and farm experiences and other garden based events.
The sale runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, if supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the greenhouse at 624 Vine Street in La Crosse.