 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GROW La Crosse hosting spring plant sale fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0
BRWN8498_01
By Sam Dunnum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - GROW La Crosse is opening up the greenhouse for a fundraiser to support garden education for area youth. 

The spring plant sale is Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. 

Gardeners can buy houseplants or organic vegetable plants to get their growing season started. 

The money raised from the sale goes towards GROW's educational programming. 

The non-profit provides educational opportunities at area schools, farm camps, and summer school programs for youth. Their focus is to teach children about making healthy food choices through seed-to-table hands-on learning experiences. 

MORE: GROW La Crosse

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you