GROW La Crosse hosting spring plant sale fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - GROW La Crosse is opening up the greenhouse for a fundraiser to support garden education for area youth.
The spring plant sale is Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. or while supplies last.
Gardeners can buy houseplants or organic vegetable plants to get their growing season started.
The money raised from the sale goes towards GROW's educational programming.
The non-profit provides educational opportunities at area schools, farm camps, and summer school programs for youth. Their focus is to teach children about making healthy food choices through seed-to-table hands-on learning experiences.