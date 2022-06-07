GROW open gardens provide learning experiences

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Giving youth the opportunity to learn about nature and the gardening process is the goal of a summer program in the area.
Grow La Crosse is hosting Open Gardens each week from June 14 through August 18 at different schools including State Road, Hintgen, Hamilton, Northwoods, and La Crescent.
The Open Gardens are Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Locations and other details on the activities on those days can be found at the Grow La Crosse website.
Organizers said the events are free and open to everyone. There are opportunities to take part in activities led by a GROW team member.
Also, Open Garden Passports can be purchased for $10. They offer extra activities to enhance the Open Garden experiences during the summer. The passports also offer the opportunity to earn stamps for visits and challenges completed. At the end of the summer, on August 25, holders can their bring their passports to the Great GROW Get Together to redeem for a GROW t-shirt and as many chances at winning a Grand Prize as have earned stamps throughout the summer.
Passports can be purchased at each Open Garden event.