GROW promotes healthy food and nature in the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Experts say healthy food and nature are an important part of a child's education.
One organization in the Coulee Region is providing exactly that.
“We know that not every child has the same access to healthy food and nature," said Bonnie Martin, Director of Communication and Outreach at GROW. “Our mission really is to offer opportunities for youth to get there hands into that, and get to grow food and see the whole process from seed to table. It is also to make an impact on there health.”
GROW has nine gardens in which there are contract agreements with schools for providing healthy nature programs. Martin said the produce grown in the gardens are incorporated into the school lunch programs.
Tuesday’s event was called “Picking and Pickling.”
“So today we’re hosting our open garden event which is just one of the programming opportunities that we have for people in the community,” she said. “Throughout the summer months, families can come into the gardens at set times and there’s a structured learning activity and just time to explore and harvest whatever produce might be ready.”
Cameryn Koch, a GROW garden educator said that the program has also allowed her to learn too.
“I started with GROW as an intern last year. I worked full time in the Summer and then built up my education from there,” Koch said. “I had like minimal gardening experience and then I just learned throughout the entire Summer and I came back as an educator.”
Koch mentioned working with the children is something that is quite special.
“I think the most rewarding thing is the kids planting their seeds in the beginning and then when they come back the next fall after the summer,” she said. “They see everything fully grown and they just get so excited. They get to try the foods too. We do different recipes.”
GROW is holding an event on Thursday, August 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Nature Center in Myrick Park. Tickets to the event are available on the GROW website.