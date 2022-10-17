Gundersen adds solar panels to its Downtown office

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is adding solar panels to the roof of its Dental Specialties building in downtown La Crosse.
The new solar array was lifted onto the roof on Monday. Crews will work throughout the week to get them installed.
"We want to reduce the harmful emissions that we put into the air for our community health is directly correlated to the air you breathe," said Mike Mihalek, the Facilities Manager for Gundersen Health System.
The array consists of 157 panels that can generate up to 66 kilowatts of energy. That's enough to power eight homes.