Gundersen and VARC announce childcare partnership

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System and VARC are launching a partnership to fill the growing need for childcare in the region.
Gundersen Health System will financially support VARC’s recently purchased and now operating Preschool Childcare Center.
“This is a really groundbreaking partnership that we’re experiencing today,” Liz Filter, President and CEO of VARC Inc. said. “It’s a model that we hope can be replicated amongst other childcare providers and businesses to really confront this solution head on.”
Heather Schimmers, Gundersen Region President said the partnership could benefit the area.
“I think it shows to many, many community members how viable this option is, she said.”
Schimmers also gave specifics of how the partnership will work.
"We wanted to be part of that with them. We have agreed for the next three years to hold 30 spots for Gundersen employees, the children of Gundersen employees, and we're really excited about that with the hopes to just keep expanding that program,” Schimmers said.
The announcement of the partnership was held at La Crosse’s Parenting Place where they look forward to the partnership.
“What the Parenting Place is so thrilled about is to see an employer like Gundersen embrace this concept,” Jodi Widuch, Executive Director of the Parent Place, said. “That they can be part of the childcare crisis in finding a solution to it by working with an existing childcare business.”
VARC and Gundersen realize providing a quality childcare facility is important for bridging gaps in childcare accessibility.