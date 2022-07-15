Gundersen-Bellin merger talks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As was announced last month, Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health in Green Bay are working towards a merger.
The leaders of both healthcare providers said they hope that will help them enhance three primary goals: quality care, affordability, and patient experience.
Gundersen CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber said he believes they're better positioned to accomplish all three if they're working with another healthcare organization that shares their vision.
Gundersen and Bellin hope to have a definitive agreement by the end of the summer.
At that point, government agencies will review the merger. It is a process, according to Dr. Rathgaber, which could take another three to six months.