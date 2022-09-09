Gundersen doctor shares his thoughts on Juul settlement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Popular e-cigarette maker, Juul will pay nearly $440 million to dozens of states in a settlement.
The announcement comes after a two-year probe into the company's marketing and sales practices. The probe found Juul deliberately marketed its products to young people, even though e-cigarette sales to underage people are illegal.
As part of the settlement, Wisconsin will receive around $14.4 million.
Dr. Todd Mahr, a Pediatric Allergist with Gundersen Health System, said he would like to see that money go toward tobacco prevention.
Dr. Mahr said there is about a $5 million budget annually for tobacco prevention in Wisconsin right now.
"The tobacco industry spends $157 million in Wisconsin annually. There is a huge discrepancy there," Dr. Mahr said. "So we need to really make sure that the legislature understands that this money should be earmarked for prevention and cessation for people who are vaping and using tobacco products."
E-cigarette products are still unregulated in the U.S. Mahr said parents should be aware of their kids using any e-cigarette companies, not just Juul.