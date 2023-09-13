Gundersen Health System builds solar canopy above parking ramp

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - One of the busiest parking ramps at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is now helping provide power to the hospital.
Earlier this year crews installed a solar panel canopy on top of the hospital's "blue" parking ramp.
This effort will offset 10% of the hospital's electrical usage which will result in in saving more than $100,000 a year.
Heather Schimmers, the president of Gundersen Health System, says this project fits right in with the hospital's mission.
"We have a mission to support a healthy life and to make sure that healthy life is not just providing medicine to people that need it, but to take care of the communities that we serve. So breathing clean air and making sure that the cost of consumable health care is reduced."
The canopy is expected to generate 1000 MWh of electricity for the hospital. To put it in perspective, that's enough to power 10,600 homes for one year.