Gundersen Health System hosting job fair to fill housekeeping and food service positions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is looking to hire new employees.
Gundersen will host a job fair on Wednesday afternoon to fill positions in laundry and food service, dietary aides, housekeeping and environmental services.
"These positions are definitely a high need area right now," Recruiter for GHS Kaija Towle said. "They are very critical to how the hospital operations function."
Towle said wages for these have increased to $15 an hour. Full time positions also come with health and dental benefits.
"I think one great thing about Gundersen is they are very involved in the community and makes you proud to be an employee," Towle said. "They are always thinking of innovative ways to bring in new talent and attract people to our current openings."
The job fair is happening Wednesday April 20th from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gundersen's Integrated Center for Education building.
GHS officials said job offers will be made on the spot during the event.