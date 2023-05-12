Gundersen Health System trains employees through ALICE program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The United States has seen 202 mass shootings so far in 2023.
A mass shooting is defined as an incident where four or more victims are shot or killed.
On Friday afternoon, Gundersen Health System held a training session through the ALICE program to prepare employees if a shooting were to occur at the hospital.
ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.
Gundersen employees were also joined by first responders from various departments.
Attendees learned signs of an impending threat and how to effectively respond to help save lives of each other and patients.
Gundersen Health System Emergency Manager Tom Wright displayed a study by the FBI that health care facilities are one of the lowest risk places for an incident, although it is important to be prepared.
"Active shooter incidents are survivable," Wright said. "They are survivable in the fact that chance favors the prepared mind. So by bringing these courses, what I'm teaching is a category of defenders against this."
The seminar showed real incidents that have occurred at medical facilities throughout the country.
Wright said Gundersen Health System teaches active shooter scenario safety to it's employees weekly.