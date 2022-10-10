Gundersen Health System was at Northside Elementary, teaching the ins and outs of all things medical

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Doctors from Gundersen Health System along with medical residents from University Health visited students at Northside Elementary on Monday.
Their goal was to get the students interested in the medical field so they might join the profession in the future.
They showed the students how to give a shot, how x-rays worked and even were able to get the kids hands on with cadaver organs including brains and intestines.
"They are learning healthy living, casts, injury prevention, germs, why it's important to get vaccines, and a little gross anatomy today," said Dr. Robyn Borge Chief of Medical and Clinical Staff at Gundersen Health System.
This is the third year that Gundersen has presented programs like this to students. They head to Tomah's Lemonweir Elementary on Thursday.