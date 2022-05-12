Gundersen Health System's Holmen clinic gets "Big Shot" award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System's Holmen clinic earns statewide recognition for its vaccination efforts of young patients.
The clinic received the Wisconsin Department of Health Service's Big Shot award. It went to 18 healthcare providers in the state who vaccinated more than 90 percent of their patients who are 2-years-old or younger.
“We are grateful for the leadership of these providers and their commitment to keeping our youngest residents healthy,” said state health officer Paula Tran. “Childhood vaccinations are our best tools for protecting our children and everyone around them from diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and pertussis, among others.”
A statement from Gundersen Health System said that the past few years have shown the importance of vaccinations, even for rare ones that young children are vaccinated against.
"The COVID pandemic has demonstrated how important effective vaccinations can be to protecting both individuals and the community,” said Dan Sutton, MD, family medicine, Holmen. “Due largely to vaccinations, most of the childhood diseases for which we vaccinate are exceedingly uncommon, and it is very important that we maintain a high level of vaccination rates in our communities to prevent these diseases from reemerging."