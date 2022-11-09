Gundersen hosts annual blanket drive to wrap community in warmth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System's annual blanket drive is happening right now.
Organizers said this is the chance to help wrap the community in warmth. They are looking for donations of new blankets, either store bought or handmade.
Once the blankets are collected, they will be distributed to local organizations like the Salvation Army and Tri-State Ambulance.
"Typically these patients might have very little," Cassie Buehler with Gundersen Health System said. "So, it's just something they can hold on to and provide them that sense of security and warmth."
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- La Crosse Legacy Employee Entrance, Level 1
- La Crosse Clinic Lobby, Level 1
- East Building Lobby, Level 1
- Onalaska Clinic, Lower Level
- Onalaska Support Services Building Lobby, Level 1
Gundersen's blanket drive is happening from now until December 2.