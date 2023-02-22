Gundersen Hotel & Suites reaches max capacity due to winter storm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Gundersen Hotel & Suites reported they have reached full capacity in their building.
A typical weekday for the hotel houses at 50% occupancy. Due to the winter storm, the hotel took in patients in need of medical care and health care workers within the Gundersen Health System so they're available for their next shift.
Western Technical College Student Nurse Rose Duncan said she lives over an hour away from the hospital. Staying the night at the hotel for her next shift was for safety precautions.
"You leave the hospital at night, you're tired, you've been taking care of patients and then when you go to drive home and me with the long distance there's deer, weather...it could be anything that would happen on the way home," Duncan said.
Gundersen Hotel & Suites is not affiliated with Gundersen Health System so medical staff do pay for stayed nights.
The hospital does offer a free option where staff can stay overnight in the hospital as well.