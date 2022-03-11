Gundersen inspires physical activity with Minutes in Motion challenge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- For the 16th year, Gunderson Health System encourages communities to sign up for the free, six-week physical activity challenge.
Minutes in Motion was created to help people achieve 30 minutes of physical activities a day.
According to Gundersen Health System's Wellness Education Specialist McKenna Schmidt, daily exercise is good for physical and mental health and doesn't have to be done in a gym.
"You don't need to go to the gym and lift weight or go for a five mile run," Schmidt said. "It's incorporating physical activity into your daily living, whether it is taking the stairs at work, instead of the elevator or parking your car a little farther away - all of those things add up and add to your minutes."
Daily physical exercise can include dog walking, gardening, playing in a park or household chores.
McKenna added that the challenge can be done individually, as a community, as a work site team or teachers can register classrooms.
"If you're looking for a little bit of extra motivation and encouragement," McKenna said, "We really encourage people to register as a team to get that motivation out of the challenge."
The Minutes in Motion challenge starts March 28 and runs through May 8.
Prizes will be given out throughout the challenge with the grand prize of $500.