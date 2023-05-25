Gundersen offering free meals to children beginning June 5

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is once again providing free meals this summer to children in the La Crosse area.
Starting June 5, Gundersen begins its sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.
Free meals are available to children 18 and under and those who are over 18 who are mentally or physically disabled and who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year.
The free meals are at Gundersen's cafeteria at 1900 South Avenue in La Crosse weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on the weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals are also available at Poage Park at 500 Hood St. in La Crosse weekdays from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and run through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The goal is to provide meals to children when school meals aren't typically available.