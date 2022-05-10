Gundersen picnic invites therapy dogs

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen in Onalaska continues to celebrate Healthcare Week with a company picnic on Tuesday, with special therapy dogs arriving to help boost morale.
The animals, including Penny and twin poodles Merlin and Oz, got the chance to brighten up everyone's day, something Barb Sotirin of the Coulee Region Humane Society says they do regularly.
“When we go to the retirement homes, we’re there for the residents," Sotirin said. "But the staff really appreciated them as well. These days, with COVID, I think the staff is just as stressed just as much. I’m hoping here, we have the same kinds of interactions.”
As for the hospital staff, Katie Jensen of the population health department says therapy animals work wonders.
“There is so much research about how pet therapy is such a wonderful thing," Jensen said. "Really helping our mental health, help our stress levels. Just bringing those absolutely adorable fluffy dogs really helps bring smiles to everybody’s faces. It’s not something that you always see in your workplace.”
Gundersen employees in La Crosse can expect a similar event on Wednesday. Healthcare week continues until May 12th.