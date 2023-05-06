 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 05/25/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gundersen seeking alternative ways to support, keep nurses

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Like health care facilities nationwide, Gundersen Health System continues to struggle with a shortage of nurses.

As the shortage rages on, Gundersen Health System regularly works to find creative ways to find the help they need, said Gundersen Solution Owner for Recruitment and Retention, Christina Flisram.

Nurses

According to Flisram, keeping nurses is almost as important as finding new staff members.

Gundersen implements alternative ways to support their nurses with things like tuition reimbursement, sign on bonuses and working with staff to find ways to strengthen the work environment.

While there is a push to get more young people interested in the profession, Flisram said, the issue runs deeper than just recruiting.

Gunderson

"We don’t have enough educators to provide the instruction to our nursing workforce," Flisram said. "There are many students that are on a waiting list waiting to get into a program so they can start their nursing education."

Nationally just over 17 percent of all new nurses will leave the profession within the first year on the job.

Flisram said there are a number of reasons for this. She points to an increase in violence and stress of the job as some of the causes for the shortages in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

