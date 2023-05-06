Gundersen seeking alternative ways to support, keep nurses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Like health care facilities nationwide, Gundersen Health System continues to struggle with a shortage of nurses.
As the shortage rages on, Gundersen Health System regularly works to find creative ways to find the help they need, said Gundersen Solution Owner for Recruitment and Retention, Christina Flisram.
According to Flisram, keeping nurses is almost as important as finding new staff members.
Gundersen implements alternative ways to support their nurses with things like tuition reimbursement, sign on bonuses and working with staff to find ways to strengthen the work environment.
While there is a push to get more young people interested in the profession, Flisram said, the issue runs deeper than just recruiting.
"We don’t have enough educators to provide the instruction to our nursing workforce," Flisram said. "There are many students that are on a waiting list waiting to get into a program so they can start their nursing education."
Nationally just over 17 percent of all new nurses will leave the profession within the first year on the job.
Flisram said there are a number of reasons for this. She points to an increase in violence and stress of the job as some of the causes for the shortages in Wisconsin and Minnesota.