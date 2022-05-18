Gundersen staff receives transplant awards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health Systems and some of its staff received recognition Wednesday for their excellence in the field of transplant medicine.
University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation oversees 113 hospitals in the area and only the top 16 gained praise. Gundersen received the Bronze Award of Hope after getting a 60 percent consent rate from organ donors. The hospital typically deals with extracting organs rather than giving them to patients.
Among staff members getting an award, Dr. Christine Waller earned the Donn Dexter Physician Excellence Award for her work in supporting donors and their families. She says that the topic hits close to home.
"I am very passionate about organ donation," Waller said. "In fact, my cousin was an organ recipient. I thought about doing transplant surgery even as a resident. I think that it brings great joy to our staff. It gives great hope to the families in our community. It's an excellent community service that we can provide for our families."
University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation also made stops in Eau Claire and Fond du Lac Wednesday to give out similar awards.