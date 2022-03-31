Gundersen taking steps during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Gundersen Health Systems is looking to ensure that any victim of violent acts know they are not alone.
Gundersen's lead victim advocate, Chelsey Senn, wants to make sure the safety of all who suffer is the top priority as well as educate the community on what resources are available to them.
"Safety or sense of safety is completely individual for each person," Senn said. "What I identify as safety is different for each person. So as an advocate, we support folks throughout that conversation of safety planning by talking about what their definition of safety is and then brainstorming ideas on how to include more safety into their lives."
"La Crosse is rich with victim advocacy industries," Senn goes on to say. "As well as the other counties surrounding La Crosse as well. Each agencie does have its own awareness month activities going on. You're welcome to reach out to those agencies and see what they got going on as well."
Senn adds that should someone you know be a victim, give them supportive messages while avoiding statements that can make them feel at fault since the only person to blame is the assailant.