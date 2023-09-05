 Skip to main content
Gundersen trainee program is addressing labor shortages

Gundersen Health System.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 123,000 openings per year for medical assistants. Currently at Gundersen Health System there are 40 openings. 

The need for more medical assistants in the area is why Gundersen Health System (GHS) is offering a non-traditional schooling path with its no-cost Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program. 

"It's answered a need within our system that medical assistants are so important. They're the front-line of patient care," GHS Program Lead and Professional Development Nurse June Lambeth said. "They call the patient back, they establish those relationships right off the bat and they also assist the clinicians with the procedures, injections and all sorts of things."

Gundersen Trainee Program .jpg

She said she's proud of how diverse the cohorts within the program are, as one of the goals is to provide opportunities for those who might find it difficult to break into this field. 

"I've got two kids at home. Finding the balance between your work life and your home life can be tricky with kids and finding the opportunity to schoolwork at home," GHS MA Trainee Erin Lusk said. "This is awesome because Gundersen is carving out time in my workweek for me to do schoolwork, so I don't have to worry about that balance. It's already built into the program." 

Trainees complete self-paced online schooling through Penn Foster College while completing six weeks of hands-on training at GHS. 

"We really talk about the basics - mastering vital signs, taking a height and a weight, pulse, respiration's and then mastering the two-step blood pressure," Lambeth said. "We cover all the policies that are pertinent to the roles, explain their scope of practice and we watch a lot of online videos."

Gundersen Trainee Program1.jpg

Some trainees are looking forward to their future as an MA or anticipating where they could grow in the medical field with this background. For now, they're enjoying learning these new skills. 

"I can't believe that I'm here. I am so excited," MA Trainee Lily Schoeffel said. "It just feels like one of those things where everything happens for a reason, all of the pieces fall together and every day I'm very grateful to be a part of this team."

Gundersen Trainee Program3.jpg

After completing the 18-month program, trainees are able to take their certified clinical medical assistant exam. After, that they're offered positions within GHS. 

