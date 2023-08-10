 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gundersen Vaccine Clinic hosting ‘Be a Superhero’ back-to-school vaccine day

  • Updated
  • 0
Check up on Kids Vaccines Before School Starts

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- As you prepare your kids to return to school this fall, health experts say it's crucial to get them caught up on their vaccinations. 

Gundersen's Vaccine Clinic is hosting "Be a Superhero" day at their Onalaska location next Tuesday, August 15.

With hours running from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 Tuesday evening, it's meant to give working parents an opportunity to get their children up to date on vaccinations outside of normal clinic hours.

Gundersen Vaccine Clinic hosting ‘Be a Superhero’ back-to-school vaccine day

Tracy Dayton is a registered nurse and supervisor of the Vaccine Clinic. She says getting vaccinated protects your children and those around them.

“It's important that they get vaccinated, so they protect the children, adults, anybody around them that may not be able to get vaccinated against a specific disease.”

Appointments are recommended but the Vaccine Clinic will be accepting walk-ins.  

You may call to schedule an appointment by calling 608-775-6829. 

The Vaccine Clinic has a list of available vaccines on its website. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 