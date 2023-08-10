Gundersen Vaccine Clinic hosting ‘Be a Superhero’ back-to-school vaccine day

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- As you prepare your kids to return to school this fall, health experts say it's crucial to get them caught up on their vaccinations.
Gundersen's Vaccine Clinic is hosting "Be a Superhero" day at their Onalaska location next Tuesday, August 15.
With hours running from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 Tuesday evening, it's meant to give working parents an opportunity to get their children up to date on vaccinations outside of normal clinic hours.
Tracy Dayton is a registered nurse and supervisor of the Vaccine Clinic. She says getting vaccinated protects your children and those around them.
“It's important that they get vaccinated, so they protect the children, adults, anybody around them that may not be able to get vaccinated against a specific disease.”
Appointments are recommended but the Vaccine Clinic will be accepting walk-ins.
You may call to schedule an appointment by calling 608-775-6829.
The Vaccine Clinic has a list of available vaccines on its website.