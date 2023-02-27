Gundersen's SAND program pairs new nurses with veterans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Created during the peak of the pandemic, Gundersen Health System offers their newest nurses special training from their more experienced coworkers.
The Supporting and Nurturing Development (SAND) mentoring program came about after many young nurses faced a high level of stress. SAND pairs newer nurses with another who has a few more years under their belt as they try to learn on the job.
Founded by Registered Nurse Erick Baumgart, SAND was intended to help staff members outside of their usual shift.
"This model of mentoring is when you are driving home from work," Baumgart said. "Those things you are thinking about. This didn't go well, that didn't go well. Those are the things you leave a job for. That part isn't usually identified in any job. This more of having someone with experience help that new person work their way through those problems and obstacles that they have."
Around 50 nurses have taken part in the program to form more than 20 pairs of mentors and mentees. Baumgart says it helps the new nurses find success and build confidence while veteran nurses gain job satisfaction.
Among the pairs, pandemic graduate Molly Trannel has worked alongside five-year veteran Jill Wojta in the labor and delivery department for the last six months.
The new nurse says the SAND program has been a benefit since many things aren't taught in the classroom.
“Being in labor and delivery, it’s a lot of emotional support," Trannel said. "We touch on that and learn about it in nursing school, but there’s nothing like actually being a support person for someone who may be going through birth alone. Maybe going through birth after something traumatic. School doesn’t really prepare you for that. So being able to reflect with someone after that experience is really helpful.”
Working together allowed the two to form a close bond that Wojta feels aids nurse early on in their careers.
“I think while you’re working on the unit, things are really busy and fast paced and you don’t necessarily have time to reflect upon the work that you do," Wojta said. "Meeting outside of work allows you to think about the job that you. Even though the job is stressful and challenging, it gives you time to think about why you do the job. Why you enjoy the job. How rewarding the job is.”
Baumgart added that nurse mentoring has been around for a while, but the SAND program allows for a more organized structure to help their new nurses.