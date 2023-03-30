Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski collision case

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau zones. ...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding is likely. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From Monday morning to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However, the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&