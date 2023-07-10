 Skip to main content
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new Tomah home

  • Updated
TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse area Habitat for Humanity has now added Monroe county to its coverage area.

Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region is breaking ground on a new home in Tomah on Monday.

Not only is it the first home in Tomah it's also their second Habitat for Heroes home. The Habitat for Heroes program provides a safe and affordable home for a local veteran, offering skill development and support for our entire community of vets.

The home is being built for army veteran Natasha Normand and her daughter Aurora.

Natasha will put in 350 sweat equity hours along with other volunteers to help build her new house.

