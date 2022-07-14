Habitat for Humanity got some help from Bike & Build

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An organization that gets young adults engaged in service-oriented cycling trips to raise awareness for the need for affordable housing called Bike & Build made a stop in La Crosse to help out Habitat for Humanity in building a home for a mother of two.
"It's great to have a big group in because, you always have a surge of energy, have a surge of just new faces." said Curtis Miller the Construction Supervisor from Habitat for Humanity.
"I'm very grateful that there hear to help me and make my dream come true" said Andrea Baum who is the homeowner.
The riders still have about an month and a half to go before reaching their final destination in Bellingham, Washington.
They will do a total of 13 build days while on their trip.
You can follow along with the riders by checking out their blog.