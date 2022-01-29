 Skip to main content
Habitat For Humanity holds open house for 55th home

  • Updated
La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated it's 55th completed home with an afternoon open house event. The open house was a way to allow the community to see just how beautiful an affordable home can be for someone.

habitat one

The north side home is now fully completed.

"We are opening up the home, welcoming the neighborhood," said Kahya Fox, Executive Director. "It shows just what all of the volunteers have done."

habitat two

The open house gave a chance to the community to see what a beautiful and affordable house can do for a family, as well as a way to thank all of the volunteers making it possible.

It also can change the preconceived notions of what affordable housing might look like.

"There's this conception that affordable housing is not attractive," said Board of Directors President Jim Szymalak. "That is just not the case. We bring families into this process of constructing their homes, they are part of the community and many go on to be our biggest volunteers afterward."

habitat three

Over 200 volunteers and 2,600 hours went into building the home.

The construction of the latest home included over 200 volunteers and 2,600 hours of work. It was also unique as Habitat partnered up with ten local faith organizations who helped raise funds, volunteer hours and offer prayers. The family moving into the home put in her own 350 equity hours.

"The pride in their voices when they talk about how they built that wall, helped put the roof on or put a window in, it's such a unique experience," said Fox.

