Habitat For Humanity holds open house for 55th home

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated it's 55th completed home with an afternoon open house event. The open house was a way to allow the community to see just how beautiful an affordable home can be for someone.
"We are opening up the home, welcoming the neighborhood," said Kahya Fox, Executive Director. "It shows just what all of the volunteers have done."
It also can change the preconceived notions of what affordable housing might look like.
"There's this conception that affordable housing is not attractive," said Board of Directors President Jim Szymalak. "That is just not the case. We bring families into this process of constructing their homes, they are part of the community and many go on to be our biggest volunteers afterward."
The construction of the latest home included over 200 volunteers and 2,600 hours of work. It was also unique as Habitat partnered up with ten local faith organizations who helped raise funds, volunteer hours and offer prayers. The family moving into the home put in her own 350 equity hours.
"The pride in their voices when they talk about how they built that wall, helped put the roof on or put a window in, it's such a unique experience," said Fox.