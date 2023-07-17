Habitat for Humanity looking for future homeowners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region is in need of future homeowners.
Habitat has four homes they need owners for. Three are in La Crosse and one is in Eitzen.
The La Crosse homes include a new one construction on Onalaska Street, and rehabilitated homes on Avon and Kane streets.
The home in Eitzen is also rehabilitated. It is being moved from its current location to a new lot owned by Habitat.
The application period runs from July 21 through August 25.
For potential homeowners, Habitat plans two Homeowner Expos at the Habitat ReStore in La Crosse to provide additional information on applications and the selection process. The first one is on Friday, July 21 at 5 p.m. and the second on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m.
Habitat has one scheduled at the Spring Grove Library on Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m.
"At Habitat, we believe that safe, affordable housing is an absolute right that should be available to everyone,” says Executive Director Kahya Fox in a news release. “We want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to hear about our homeownership program and that everyone who wants to have the change to apply to be a Habitat homeowner.”
Once the application process is complete, a Habitat committee chooses the finalists for a home. According to the news release, the three important things under consideration are the ability to afford homeownership, need for safe and affordable housing, and the willingness to partner with Habitat. Each family selected must put in at least 350 hours of sweat equity work with Habitat staff and volunteers to help build or refurbish their home.
Once finished, the new homeowners buys the home from Habitat using a zero-percent mortgage. They also begin paying property taxes and homeowners insurance.
Click here for more information on Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Area.