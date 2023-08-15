Habitat for Humanity transforms aging house for a family in need

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity volunteers have come together to transform a rundown house into a beautiful and functional home for a family in need.
Stephanie Whitman and her two sons have been living in a one bedroom home in Hokah, Minnesota for the past 10 years. In her current home, she deals with mold, mice, wasps, rotted decking, and cramped space for her family of three. Her 12 and 16-year-old boys both use the living room as a bedroom and they share laundry with their neighbors.
Stephanie says that living in those conditions created a lot of stress for her.
“It’s scary to the point where you don’t know what’s happening next. You don’t know if you’re going to be in that house another month, or even another week. It’s like a rollercoaster and you get sick of being on that rollercoaster.”
The nearly 80-year-old house was a diamond in the rough hidden in La Crosse's southside. Habitat for Humanity volunteers and skilled professionals spent several months renovating and remodeling the structure, turning it into a comfortable and inviting home for the family.
Outside of some minor aesthetic and structural renovations and repairs, not much was required for the House to be move-in ready. One of the bigger projects included adding a second bathroom in the basement.
Stephanie says she wanted to refrain from updating everything and keep a some of the original elements of the house such as the hardwood floors and the original doorknobs.
Although the house isn't quite ready yet, Stephanie says that she already has plans for the first night in her knew home. A family movie night.