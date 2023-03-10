Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday and Saturday Habitat for Humanity held its Women Build Event.
Women make up about 10% of those working in the home building industry.
Habitat is working to encourage women to help on the jobsite.
Today the majority women crew were doing dry wall work, In a habitat home in West Salem.
"This is so different then what I did as a nurse and so this is all new to me. It opens up doors for me to do projects and home and to continue to do this work." said Judy Gilbert a volunteer helping with the build.
If you'd like to help... You can stay for a half or full day, lunch is provided, and no experience is necessary. To sign up you can visit habitatlacrosse.Org.