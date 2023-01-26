Hairball is bringing 80's rock concert experience back to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hairball is bringing the 80's rock concert experience back to the La Crosse Center on Friday.
The cover band brings back a number of popular hits from artists like AC/DC, Van Halen, Poison, Queen and many more.
Hairball has toured the country for more than 20 years. One of the band's performers said he is excited about what this show has to offer for people of all ages.
"You'll see people from three generations and they'll come out and you see them mouthing every word of a song," Hairball performer Brian HBK said. "And you're like man, that's cool."
Brian HBK said he and his bandmates won't know their set list until showtime, so people will have to attend the show on Friday to find out.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the La Crosse Center. Tickets for Hairball are still available here.
