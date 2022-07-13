Hamilton Elementary welcomes back students and new faculty

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- It may be summer but class is back in session for Hamilton Elementary School, as Wednesday morning marked the beginning of the school year.
The school welcomed in students but also new faculty members.
Jenna Fernholz is starting her new position as the school's principal, and is looking forward to creating connections with the staff and students.
"The staff has been super welcoming and everybody works together well as a team," Fernholz said. "I'm really excited to get to know some of the kids today."
Fernholz called the first day of school a 'fresh start' as the COVID-19 pandemic halted traditional welcoming days in the past, while also welcoming new teachers like Madessa Collins.
Collins is twenty-two years old and was a student teacher at Hamilton the year before.
But now she will teach 5th and 4th graders as a full time educator and is looking forward to grow with her students.
"Since I am a first year teacher there is a lot for me to learn. And to learn along side students I think is a really beautiful thing," Collins said.
Hamilton Elementary runs year round classes with the same number of school days as the rest of the district but has more frequent breaks in between.