Hancock retires from Coulee Recovery Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Recovery Center has a new executive director on Monday after Cheryl Hancock announces her immediate retirement.
In a statement from the center's board of directors, it said that Hancock has retired effective May 2.
In Hancock's place, the board said that they've appointed Rita Von Haden as the new executive director. She's been with the center since 2006. Prior to today's announcement, she served as the Assistant Director/Program Manager for the center.
The Coulee Recovery Center provides services to individuals and their families affected by addiction.
Hancock released a statement late Monday afternoon regarding her retirement.
With all that is going on surrounding the Holmen School Board I have made the decision to ask the board of the Coulee Recovery Center to retire earlier than my planned date of June 30th and they have accepted.
This will allow me time to reflect on my personal well being and those who are closest to me.
I am so proud of all the things we have accomplished at Coulee since I began there in 2015. While many will focus on the successful Capital Campaign to build that beautiful building and establish a permanent endowment, I am proudest of the team we have built there and the countless people we have helped.
My best wishes to Rita Von Haden who was selected to serve as my successor. Rita is an exceptionally talented young woman with a passion for the work we do at Coulee. She has spent most of her professional career at Coulee and is ready for the next step in the organization.
I have nothing but love and admiration for Team Coulee and wish them all the best in the future.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last week, Hancock said that she used an 'alter ego' Facebook profile to interact with community members regarding Holmen School District issues. Hancock is the current president of the board.
The district is holding a special meeting Monday evening regarding personnel matters.
We will have more on the meeting as information becomes available.