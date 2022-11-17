Hand crafted items for sale at the Holiday Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The 58th annual Holiday Fair at the La Crosse Center offers holiday gifts handmade by participating vendors.
28 new crafters joined the total 122 vendors selling items ranging to food, clothing, jewelry and more.
Co-Producer of the Holiday Fair David Tauscher said the items at the show are unique gift ideas you cannot find at a typical store.
"The Holiday Fair is very specific with what we're looking for," Tauscher said. "People that participate in the Holiday Fair as far as they make the items that they are selling."
The Holiday Fair runs through Sunday at 3:00 p.m.