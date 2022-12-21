Harmonicas "Make Music" on the winter solstice

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The winter solstice was welcomed by the "Make Music" event in La Crosse with the sound of harmonicas. The Pump House partnered with The Children's Museum celebrated the day of music with an offering of harmonica lessons for students from La Crosse Polytechnic.
"I did this because it sounded really interesting," said Sarah, a 7th grader. "It was more that I thought it would be...I didn't know the harmonica had so many things going for it."
The class was taught by volunteer teacher Guy Herlig. Students were able to watch and hear both historic and current harmonica artists. Each also received a harmonica and took some time to learn a simple song.
"My grandparents got me one when they were on vacation and I kinda played on it a little bit," said Keyalee, another 7th grader. "I didn't realize how much there was to it, it's really fun."