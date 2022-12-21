Harmonicas "Make Music" on the winter soltice

 Skip to main content
...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For
Some...

.Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this
afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to
Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in
central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday
morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel.

As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the
increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will
occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50
mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing
and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind
chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into
the holiday weekend.

One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural
areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized
whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at
511wi.gov.

Harmonicas "Make Music" on the winter soltice

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The winter solstice was welcomed by the "Make Music" event in La Crosse with the sound of harmonicas. The Pump House partnered with The Children's Museum celebrated the day of music with an offering of harmonica lessons for students from La Crosse Polytechnic.

Students got to keep their harmonicas at the end of the sesseion.

"I did this because it sounded really interesting," said Sarah, a 7th grader. "It was more that I thought it would be...I didn't know the harmonica had so many things going for it."

The class was taught by volunteer teacher Guy Herlig. Students were able to watch and hear both historic and current harmonica artists. Each also received a harmonica and took some time to learn a simple song.

"My grandparents got me one when they were on vacation and I kinda played on it a little bit," said Keyalee, another 7th grader. "I didn't realize how much there was to it, it's really fun."

