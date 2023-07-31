 Skip to main content
Harris to visit Kenosha Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
harris

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Kenosha Thursday.

The Vice President is starting on the campaign trail early and will be shedding light on the administrations backing of broadband connection affordability.

Assistant Professor of Political Science at UW-La Crosse Anthony Chergosky said that Wisconsin could be a deciding state again in 2024’s election.

“It’s never too early to get a start on the campaign,” Chergosky said. “Because if Wisconsin comes down to a few thousand votes here or there anything can make the difference. The campaigns really need to be focused on doing whatever they can to get any advantage that might possibly be available in Wisconsin.”

Harris will make two stops in Milwaukee Thursday after meeting with Kenosha County Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

