Harry J. Olson Center hopes to keep facility running for years to come

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Harry J. Olson Center provides a space for people 50 and older to make new friends and get involved in a variety of activities.
The center offers dance and fitness classes and leisure activities like card games.
The Harry J. Olson Center has been occupying the building on the North Side of La Crosse since 1976, but Executive Director Erin Goggin is concerned that the city may evict them from the premises.
Goggin hopes to reach an agreement that both parties will be happy about and is looking to raise some funds for the facility.
"The city oversees and the grounds right now but we get by on very very little we don't ask for anything," Goggin said. "We generate from memberships, donations, small fundraisers and we really get by on a thread."
The Harry J. Olson Center will host a hot dog lunch for anyone looking to check out the facility from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday. While simultaneously holding a Cheryl's Challenge fundraiser to raise money towards capital improvements.