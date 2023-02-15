Harry J. Olson Center hosts its first "Wednesday for Lunch"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Harry J. Olson Senior Center hosted the first of its monthly "Wednesday for Lunch" event.
The Center hosts a free lunch on the third Wednesday of the month.
This one featured barbecue sandwiches and chips.
They say the event helps seniors stay connected with the community.
"Everyone's pretty happy to be together and like I say they're looking to have a little lunch but also the camaraderie of it to come to and see people that haven't seen for a while and to just be a part of the general northside of La Crosse and the larger La Crosse area," said Erin Goggin, Executive Director of the Harry J. Olson Center.
The next event is on March 15 with soup and salad on the menu.
Organizers ask that you sign up in advance for the event.